Armenia's manipulations force delay in signing of peace agreement - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The signing of the peace agreement has been postponed due to Armenia's manipulations, said Ziyafat Asgarov, the Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

During his speech at the forum "A look into the future: strengthening sovereignty in the context of new realities," organized by the 'Yukselish' competition, Asgarov pointed out that Armenia, under pressure from the Biden administration, postponed the signing of the peace treaty, despite not being an independent sovereign state.

"As of today, 15 points out of the 17-point agreement have been agreed upon. One of the unresolved issues is the opening of the Zangezur Corridor. Armenia has shifted the blame for delaying this process onto Iran, France, and the United States. The second issue concerns territorial claims enshrined in Armenia's Constitution.

Armenian officials had already announced plans for a new draft Constitution, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stating that the amendments made before his tenure could not be considered legitimate. We want to make a treaty with the Armenian state, not with the Prime Minister," he said.

Askarov reminded that Azerbaijan also raised the issue of dismantling the OSCE Minsk Group, noting that the group was interested in prolonging the conflict.

"They believed that over time, people would forget about the events and their morale would weaken," he added.

