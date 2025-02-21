Azerbaijan tallies new state information resources set up in 2024 (UPDATED)

Details added, first version published at 10:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. A total of 64 new state information resources were set up in Azerbaijan last year, Head of Special Communication and Information Security State Service Tural Mammadov said at the 5th summit meeting of IT heads of state institutions today, Trend reports.

He noted that, in general, there is a steady trend of growth in the number of state information resources.

“This growth is especially noticeable if we pay attention to the number of subdomains. Usually subdomains are related to electronic information resources, e-services and so on, and we see a significant increase in them. More than 3 million emails were processed by the Government Email Service in 2024. Of these, 7 percent were blocked as containing malicious elements, which helped prevent end-users from being infected,” Mammadov added.