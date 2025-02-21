Mines planted by Armenia in Azerbaijan continue to pose threat to innocent people - MFA

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
21 February 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Landmines, indiscriminately placed by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, are continuing to pose a threat to innocent people, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its X page, Trend reports.

"Yet another civilian was injured by a landmine explosion in Khojaly district, raising the number of victims to 383 since the end of 2020-war.

The location of the incident is another evidence of Armenia’s landmine deployment far beyond the former line of contact since 2020.

Given the immense adverse humanitarian impact, and the fact that lingering landmine contamination represents a challenge to efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation, Azerbaijan counts on adequate political and practical support by the international community to its demining efforts," the publication says.

