President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Emperor of Japan

Politics Materials 23 February 2025 12:20 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Emperor of Japan Naruhito, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of Japan’s national holiday – Emperor's Birthday.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Japan everlasting peace and prosperity", the letter reads.

