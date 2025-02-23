President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Emperor of Japan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Emperor of Japan Naruhito, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of Japan’s national holiday – Emperor's Birthday.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Japan everlasting peace and prosperity", the letter reads.