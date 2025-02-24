Azerbaijan revokes BBC office accreditation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The BBC office in Azerbaijan has been closed, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

He added that the organization can only be accredited through a single correspondent.

Earlier, the BBC announced it had made the "difficult decision" to close its office in Azerbaijan following an oral request from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The BBC team in Baku has suspended its operations, according to the statement.

The media organization has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994.