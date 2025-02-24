President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Estonia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia – Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the people of Estonia everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.