Azerbaijan, Pakistan need to bring economic partnership to political field level - President Ilham Aliyev

"Our relations are really important not only for our peoples but also for the regions we represent. Seeing these brotherly ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is a good example of partnership between the two brotherly Muslim countries. We always support each other in international institutions, strongly support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our countries, and have, as I said, a very ambitious investment agenda ahead of us. I'm sure that our work on all the issues, and many other areas we will cover today, will continue during the Business Forum and lead to a closer partnership between us. We need to bring our economic partnership to the level of the political field, which will be a good demonstration of mutual political will," President Ilham Aliyev said.