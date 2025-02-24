President Ilham Aliyev's last visit to Pakistan strengthened our bilateral relations immensely - Pakistani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. President Ilham Aliyev's last visit to Pakistan strengthened our bilateral relations immensely, said Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during an expanded meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency, your last visit to Pakistan strengthened our bilateral relations immensely. The people of Pakistan were hugely inspired and happy during your visit. I think the hearts of the people of Azerbaijan and Pakistan beat as one. I say this with all sincerity at my command. You have always been a great friend of Pakistan. You love the people of Pakistan.

Similarly, all governments in Pakistan and all political parties in Pakistan have one thing in common, and that is our friendship and brotherhood with Azerbaijan, with you, and with the people of Azerbaijan. I would have loved to visit Shusha tomorrow but because of, you know, extreme weather, I would be very happy to visit that place when we attend the conference in July this year. Then, we can certainly visit those beautiful places," said the PM.