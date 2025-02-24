U.S. Hallandale Beach mayor honors Khojaly genocide anniversary with special declaration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The mayor of Florida's Hallandale Beach has signed a declaration to commemorate February 26, 2025, as the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The declaration notes that more than 600 innocent people, including children, women, and the elderly, were mercilessly killed in Khojaly on the night of February 25-26, 1992. It is underlined that the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) called the Khojaly genocide the most heinous massacre in the region. It is stated that the Khojaly genocide, which resulted in terrible losses, has actualized the importance of a better understanding of people all over the world and their tolerance.

The Declaration was handed over to the head of the American-Azerbaijani Youth Association operating in Florida Nabat Eminova. The Azerbaijani-American Youth Association established in 2021 in the American state of Florida carries out activities in the field of propaganda of Azerbaijani culture, history, and realities in the US, strengthening friendly ties between American and Azerbaijani youth.

To note, the work carried out by diaspora organizations and diaspora activists is extremely useful in terms of providing the international community with truthful information about Azerbaijani realities and historical truth.