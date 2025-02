Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A state banquet was hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Gulustan Palace in Baku in honor of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on February 24, Trend reports.

The banquet featured a concert program showcasing Azerbaijani and Pakistani music.