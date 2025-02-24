Azerbaijan awaits Armenia's step to lift major obstacle in peace process - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. We expect Armenia to eliminate the key barrier in the normalization process which is to legally abandon territorial claims against Azerbaijan through the constitutional amendments, said Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, responding to the allegations made by the Armenian FM at the high-level meeting of the 56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 24, Trend reports.

''Over the past year, Azerbaijan and Armenia have registered significant progress in the normalization process through direct bilateral negotiations, in particular with respect to drafting a bilateral peace agreement, and the delimitation and demarcation of the state border.

At this point we expect Armenia to eliminate the key barrier in the normalization process which is to legally abandon territorial claims against Azerbaijan through the constitutional amendments,'' he remarked.