We will continue to support each other on all issues of international relations with Pakistan - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. As two brotherly countries (Azerbaijan and Pakistan – ed.), we will continue to support each other on all issues of international relations, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. Prime Minister, my dear brother,

Dear guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Once again, my dear brother, welcome to Azerbaijan. It's a big honor and privilege to have the opportunity to see you and to talk to you. I am very glad that our regular contacts have led to a closer partnership relations between the two brotherly countries.

Mr. Prime Minister visited us last year and in 2023, and I visited Pakistan on a state visit last year, and today my dear brother is in Azerbaijan on a state visit.

So, this dynamic actually demonstrates the close ties between our countries. Today, we discussed very important issues of our bilateral agenda, once again stress the importance of the close partnership between our countries, reaffirm the strategic importance of our cooperation for both countries, the peoples of our countries, and the regions we represent.

As two brotherly countries, we will continue to support each other on all issues of international relations. We support each other on issues of sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries. We actively cooperate within international institutions and always support each other in all organizations where we participate.

Today, my dear brother and I also discussed numerous issues on today’s international agenda. Our positions and views on the current development of international relations fully coincide. We devoted a substantial part of our discussions to our trade and economic sector and also jointly expressed our regret that our trade turnover is only several tens of millions of U.S. dollars. So, we need to increase our trade turnover, and I think that we have the way how to do it - especially taking into account the plans of Azerbaijan to invest up to two billion U.S. dollars in Pakistan's economy, which actually was announced by me during my state visit to Pakistan last summer. Several months ago, we received concrete projects from the Pakistani side, and Azerbaijani representatives are evaluating them.

Today, with my brother, we set, I think, very ambitious but, at the same time, realistic targets to finalize all the discussions within one month and, by the beginning of April, prepare documents for signing. These projects cover infrastructure development areas, as well as energy, mining, and maybe some others.

The agreements that were signed today are not limited only to the ceremony we just witnessed now. Many agreements have already been signed in different audiences. So, the total number of agreements signed during the visit of Mr. Prime Minister is more than 10. They will really create a good framework for future cooperation. With our investment plans, I'm sure we will also witness an increase in our trade turnover.

Today, among the issues which we discussed, an important part was devoted to cooperation in the defense area, including in the area of the defense industry. Azerbaijan has already acquired defense industry equipment from Pakistan, and we are very satisfied with the quality of this equipment and we will continue to do it definitely. At the same time, we also discussed opportunities for joint manufacturing of defense industry items, which will be another important sector of our cooperation. We know that Pakistan has a very developed defense industry. Azerbaijan is also developing its potential. We already export defense industry products to more than 30 countries. With the joint manufacturing, I think the geography of our supplies—export supplies—will definitely grow.

Another important sector we discussed is connectivity and transportation. I informed Mr. Prime Minister about our plans, about the contracts and agreements we signed in order to increase the capacity of Azerbaijan's transportation infrastructure, which is an integral part of international transportation corridors. Azerbaijan actively participates in both the North-South and East-West corridors. This is, of course, an important element of connectivity and transportation, economic development, and also political stability. Because when countries, which are situated close to each other, are involved in this kind of multinational cooperation format, of course, the situation becomes more predictable in our regions. That is also an important factor for regional stability.

Today, we reconfirmed our strong brotherly ties. Pakistan, for us, is one of the closest friends and brothers. People-to-people contacts have also developed successfully. We've been informed about the growing number of visitors from both sides. With regular airline connections, I'm sure the number will grow. We will see even more interaction between representatives of our societies.

Once again, my dear brother, thank you for accepting my invitation to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan. I wish you further success in your activities as the leader of the country. Your vision and the reforms you implement really demonstrate not only your will, but also bring important results in the economic area, political stability, the potential of Pakistan as a global actor on the international arena. All of this is the result of your hard work and the work of your team. We, as your brothers and friends, are really happy and proud of the achievements of Pakistan under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Sharif. As your brothers, we'll be with you on all our future plans and endeavors. Once again, welcome.