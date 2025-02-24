...
Pakistan is one of the closest friends and brothers for us - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 24 February 2025
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Pakistan, for us, is one of the closest friends and brothers. People-to-people contacts have also developed successfully, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has already acquired defense industry equipment from Pakistan, and we are very satisfied with the quality of this equipment. At the same time, we also discussed opportunities for joint manufacturing of defense industry items, which will be another important sector of our cooperation,” added the President.

