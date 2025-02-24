Pakistan to establish Chamber of Commerce in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce has been established in Islamabad, which will really facilitate our bilateral trade, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said during the Azerbaijan-Pakistan business forum, Trend reports.

“I think this is what we should also be doing - having a Pakistan Chamber of Commerce here in Baku so that these chambers can really, in real time, collect information, exchange this information, and pass it on to potential traders and investors, which will be very helpful,” the Prime Minister added.