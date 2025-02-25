New board of Azerbaijanis Alliance in Germany holds meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The next meeting of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany was held in Berlin, where the new board of the alliance was approved, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Altay Rustamli, co-founder of the Cologne House of Azerbaijan and one of the active members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Germany, was elected as the new chairman of the board.

Following that, the alliance board convened its inaugural session with the newly constituted membership.

The meeting discussed the path the alliance has traveled, the ongoing projects, and highly praised the organization's activities.

Moreover, a comprehensive dialogue regarding the future trajectories was conducted.

Azerbaijanis in both the new and old board compositions of the alliance expressed their gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his care and systemic support for the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The meeting pointed out that the State Committee on Work with Diaspora consistently keeps the organization's activities under close attention.

It was also emphasized that the new chairman of the alliance board, Altay Rustamli, who has been living in Germany since 2009, is one of the active members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the country. He actively participates in spreading information about the realities of Azerbaijan and contributes to the process of rebuilding Karabakh.

To note, the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany was founded in September 2018 with the aim of organizing fellow countrymen living in Berlin and coordinating the activities of diaspora organizations.

