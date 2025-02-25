Western Azerbaijan community replies to Armenian minister's statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. In his speech at the high-level meeting of the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council on February 24, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan voiced views that contradict the concept of human rights and hinder peace efforts in the region, trying to justify a group of war criminals whose trial is currently ongoing in Azerbaijan, the statement of Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

“First of all, let us note that Minister Mirzoyan's attempt on the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide committed by his country on February 25-26, 1992, to cast a shadow on justice against those accused of this crime is disrespectful to the memory of the victims of the genocide. The Armenian Foreign Minister raised the issue of the Armenians who moved from Azerbaijan and tried to involve the UN human rights mechanisms in this issue, which is another hypocrisy on his part. Armenia's main human rights obligation is to ensure the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of the residents of Western Azerbaijan, who were forcibly expelled from their current territory.

We would like to draw the attention of the Armenian Government, which often refers to the 1991 Almaty Declaration, that after signing that declaration Armenia expanded its attacks on Azerbaijan, occupied 20 percent of the country, and subjected almost 800,000 Azerbaijanis to ethnic cleansing. Peace is not achieved by referring to a document, but by taking concrete steps. Armenia's rapid arming and failure to fulfill its obligations to create conditions for unimpeded transit do not serve peace.

All this proves once again that the Armenian government is not interested in ensuring peace and respect for human rights. As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we demand the Armenian government to stop its unconstructive policy, create conditions for the return of ethnically cleansed Azerbaijani,s and take appropriate steps to establish peace,” the statement reads.