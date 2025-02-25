Azerbaijan's Baku hosts roundtable on sovereignty restoration and formation of new political relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A roundtable on "Restoring Sovereignty: Establishing a New System of Political Relations" was held on February 25 at the Hilton Baku Hotel, organized by the Presidential Administration to enhance constructive cooperation between political parties and state bodies, as well as promoting a political dialogue environment, Trend reports.

Representatives from the National Assembly Apparatus, Central Election Commission, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Chamber of Accounts, and 25 political parties, along with prominent scholars, political scientists, media experts, internet television channels, and online media participated in the event.

Will be updated