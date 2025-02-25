Court denies Ruben Vardanyan's objections in criminal case (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The complaint of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to terrorism, financing of terrorism and other grave crimes, was again rejected in court, Trend reports.

Court hearings on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were continued on February 25.

At the beginning of the hearing, Ruben Vardanyan and his defense attorney expressed their objection to the composition of the court.

While commenting on the motion, prosecutors Vusal Aliyev and Fuad Musayev, defending state prosecution, stated that a similar motion had been put forward and considered in the previous court hearing and resulted in the adoption of a relevant decision. They also reiterated the requirements in the criminal procedural legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the specification of particular circumstances for objections to the judge and the necessity of substantiating such objections.

The prosecutors stated that no specific grounds had been established regarding the issues mentioned in the motion and requested that the motion not be upheld.

Following this, the court went into deliberations. According to the decision announced after the deliberation, the objection was left unexamined.