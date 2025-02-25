Ruben Vardanyan eludes questions in court and refuses to testify

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave crimes, refused to testify in court and failed to answer questions, Trend reports.

Court hearings on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were continued on February 25.

The accused was offered the opportunity to give a free statement, but he refused.

After that, the prosecutors in charge of the state prosecution began to ask the accused questions about the criminal acts he was accused of.

The Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, asked the accused R. Vardanyan about his attitude towards the occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's military aggression, the forcible deportation of Azerbaijanis, the torture and killing of prisoners and hostages, the infliction of material damage on the Republic of Azerbaijan, and other facts.

The Head of the Department for the defense of Public Prosecution of the Prosecutor General's Office, Nasir Bayramov, prosecutors Fuad Musayev and Vusal Abdullayev asked the accused about the events that sparked off the occupation of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, his relations with citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manukyan, the “Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Fund” operating under the guise of humanitarian goals, the reasons for his renouncing the citizenship of the Russian Federation and accepting the citizenship of the Republic of Armenia.

Questions were also asked about his relations with Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitali Balasanyan, Zori Balayan and others.

The Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Tugay Rahimli, asked the accused about the procedure for his appointment as so-called state minister of the self-styled regime, about who provided the guarantees for his appointment to the position, about the identity of the people he consulted in this regard, about the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan he traveled to that were previously under occupation, about the activity directions of the “We and Our Mountains Territorial Development Agency” and the “Artsakh Security and Development Front Movement”.

Then, R. Vardanyan's interview attached to the criminal case file was examined in the presence of an interpreter.

Public prosecutors asked the accused questions about a number of aspects of the interview, including his illegal entry into Karabakh, the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, through the territory of Armenia, the currency in circulation on the territory of the so-called regime, the reason for using the passport of the Republic of Armenia on the territory of the so-called regime, the goals and grounds for the deployment of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia there, the reasons and goals of R. Vardanyan's statements about the impossibility of a coexistence between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, as well as his incitement of hatred and enmity between the two peoples, forms of financing of the so-called regime and the participation of the Armenian state in this process, and reasons for the short term of his tenure as “state minister”.

The accused Ruben Vardanyan did not answer any of the questions put to him.