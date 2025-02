BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The date of the next court hearing on the case of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan has been announced, Trend reports.

Court hearings on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were continued on February 25.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 4.