King of Bahrain receives Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received a delegation from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation during their visit to the Kingdom, Trend reports.

The meeting with Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva covered existing relations between the two countries, friendship and cooperation ties, projects for expanding these relations, and international projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Leyla Aliyeva conveyed warm greetings from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and reiterated an invitation for King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to visit Azerbaijan.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa highlighted the regional and global influence of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, expressing high appreciation for the ongoing reconstruction and restoration work in Azerbaijan.

The King again congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting COP29 in Baku, emphasizing that Azerbaijan consistently hosts international events at the highest standards and provides steady support for implementing such international projects.

The meeting noted that the ongoing political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Bahrain serves as a catalyst for cooperation in economic and cultural spheres.

The presentation of the MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project in the capital Manama for nearly a month was cited as a clear example of the strong cultural ties between the two nations. After its initial presentation at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku in 2024, Bahrain became the first country to host this international project. It was emphasized that such cultural initiatives will contribute to further strengthening state-level relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain and deepening connections between their peoples. They highlighted the significance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's international projects across various fields, under the leadership of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The meeting also highlighted the humanitarian projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in other countries, specifically mentioning Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva's contributions to the Foundation's educational and cultural development projects.