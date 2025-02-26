Azerbaijan advocates for rights of French colonial territories on global stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan, despite its small size, is actively promoting the voices of French colonial territories, demonstrating that power is not solely determined by territory or population in present realities, said MP Shahin Ismayılov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on Corsica, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting with journalists from France's overseas territories, Ismayılov underscored the critical significance of Azerbaijan's advocacy for the entitlements of these regions.

He mentioned that efforts are underway to restore the rights of France's former colonies through the Baku Initiative Group.

"France, through fake news and media manipulation, conducts a smear campaign against Azerbaijan. During major events in Azerbaijan and in the internal meetings of their own governments, they bring up the topic of Azerbaijan to cover up their failures. The unchanging truth is that when you are right, you always win. You too will certainly achieve successful results in your just cause," the MP stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel