Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian FMs holding meeting (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A meeting between Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan is being conducted during the minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The bilateral talks were followed by a broader one-on-one discussion involving delegations from both sides.

The discussions focused on bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as cooperation in regional and international organizations. The ministers also addressed issues of mutual interest in both the Middle East and global contexts.

The parties emphasized the importance of mutual respect and high-level contacts between the leaders of the two countries, which have significantly contributed to enhancing bilateral relations. They also noted that cultural ties, historical friendship, and mutual respect have been pivotal in advancing their collaboration. These visits and exchanges are considered beneficial for strengthening existing partnerships and exploring new opportunities.

The meeting further discussed political, economic, trade, investment, energy, and humanitarian cooperation, with a particular focus on the importance of working together on multilateral platforms, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The activities of the joint commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, which covers fields such as economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports, and youth, were also highlighted. It was noted that the commission plays an essential role in advancing cooperation in these areas.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the field of alternative energy production. The involvement of the Saudi Arabian ACWA Power Company in a project aimed at producing drinking water through seawater desalination in Azerbaijan was recognized as a valuable contribution to their partnership.

The discussion also touched upon Azerbaijan’s role as the president of the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is expected to open new opportunities for cooperation. The ministers exchanged ideas on possible joint initiatives in green energy and environmental protection.

Minister Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, particularly regarding large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, as well as ongoing mine clearance operations. Saudi Arabia's support in demining efforts was acknowledged and appreciated.

The ministers also discussed the situation in Gaza, underscoring the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed.