BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Guinea-Bissau and Azerbaijan are two friendly countries. We also have some common ideologies, President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló said during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Expressing confidence on a number of important issues, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló stated: “We cooperate within the framework of the UN and OIC. We both are members of these two organizations.”