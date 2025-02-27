President of Guinea-Bissau invites President Ilham Aliyev to visit his country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit his country, Trend reports.

"I have very good memories of your last visit in November to attend the COP29 conference. I invited Mr. President to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, and I'm glad that he accepted my invitation. So, today, the President is visiting us for the second time. This is a good demonstration of the close brotherly relations between our countries and demonstrates that we really work together as brothers and friends, and we will continue to do so. <...> I hope, my dear brother, that you will visit us again. Mr. President also invited me to visit his country. With pleasure, I will do so to continue our fruitful dialogue," said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló.