Azerbaijan's Baku hosts meeting of CICA's senior officials committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. On 27 February 2025, under the Chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting of the Senior Officials Committee (SOC) of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Baku, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

This meeting followed the Special Working Group session held on 26 February in Baku.



During the SOC meeting, the Azerbaijani Chairmanship of CICA presented its priorities and initiatives for the period of 2025-2026, which were widely commended by CICA Member States as ambitious, rich, and proactive.



The SOC also reviewed and approved the Annual Report of the CICA Think Tank Forum, which includes the initiative of the Azerbaijani Chairmanship to host the Annual CICA Think Tank Forum in Baku in 2025.



The discussions further focused on strengthening CICA’s institutional framework, which is among the three key priorities of the Azerbaijani Chairmanship. The delegations of the CICA Member States considered the institutionalization of the CICA Finance Summit and CICA Women Council and reviewed the work in relevant areas of confidence-building.



Azerbaijan chairs the CICA, the only pan-Asian platform for interaction, for the period of 2024-2026 under the motto of “Stronger CICA: connectivity, digitalization and sustainable growth in Asia”.



During its Chairmanship, the Republic of Azerbaijan will prioritize further strengthening of CICA, enhance practical cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, and increase synergy with other international and regional organizations on the issues of security, cooperation, and development in Asia.



Leveraging its rich experience as a bridge-builder in multilateral diplomacy, Azerbaijan aims to advance meaningful progress in fostering cooperation and dialogue among Member States, ultimately contributing to further strengthening of CICA.