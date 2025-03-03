Bulgarian foreign minister to attend Baku Global Forum (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku Global Forum to be held on March 14-16, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria's Ambassador Ruslan Stoyanov said at an event dedicated to the country's National Liberation Day, Trend reports.

Georgiev pointed out that negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have been recently held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgiev paid attention to issues of strategic partnership, covering the economy, trade and energy, and also discussed current challenges to regional and global security," the diplomat noted.

