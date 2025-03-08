Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss issues of strategic partnership (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 March 2025 02:43 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. As part of his participation in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of the Foreign Ministries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The issues arising from the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as various aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

