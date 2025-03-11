Visa regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia to be lifted - Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The visa regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia will be lifted, said President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I am looking at the Minister of Foreign Affairs here, and we will immediately put an end to the astonishing situation regarding the introduction of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports. I think this is not something that makes either North Macedonia or Azerbaijan proud, and taking this step will serve to bring the two peoples closer together. I do hope that we will continue to get to know the culture of Azerbaijan. In addition, we can achieve cooperation between our universities in the field of science," she said.