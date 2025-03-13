Global efforts can lead to more effective, inclusive, accountable system - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ We can build a more effective, inclusive, and responsible system through global efforts, Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, said in her speech at the opening of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Remarkable changes are unfolding across the globe. A portion of our 2030 goals remains unmet, necessitating millions of dollars to address. In response to the ongoing crises, the UN is providing essential humanitarian aid to those in need. I call for a discussion on the issues impacting the world order during this forum. Together, we can build a more effective, inclusive, and responsible global system," she said.

Valovaya also expressed her satisfaction with being in Baku. "I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev for his warm hospitality, unwavering support, and for organizing the Global Baku Forum," she added

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

