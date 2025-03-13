Weaponry supplied from Khankendi and Armenia - Madat Babayan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Thursday, Armenian defendant Madat Babayan admitted that weaponry was supplied from Khankendi and Armenia to the Aghdara armed detachment, Trend reports.

Responding to questions from the prosecution, Babayan stated that the arms were delivered by the head of the detachment and confirmed that the unit was led by Vanik Petrosyan.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and execution of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression. The hearings will resume on March 14.