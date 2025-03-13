Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Date of next court hearing of Armenian-origin persons announced

Politics Materials 13 March 2025 22:08 (UTC +04:00)
Date of next court hearing of Armenian-origin persons announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. On March 13, the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Araik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others continued, Trend reports.

They are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war—genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 14. The trial will then continue with questions to the accused.

Will be updated

