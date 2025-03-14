UN becoming polarizing institution - North Macedonian president (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on March 13, 13:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ UN is becoming a polarizing institution, said Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia, as she addressed the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"I avail myself of this opportunity to express my gratitude to our wonderful host of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for their invitation to participate in this 12th Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan. Despite the geographical distance, our two friendly countries are bound by deeply rooted ties. These two countries are civilizational crossroads with a long history of multi-ethnic and multi-religious coexistence.

Both countries regained independence in 1991 and are committed to multilateralism and cooperation within the framework of the UN. There is yet another thing that connects our countries. Azerbaijan is the land of fire. I, on the other hand, come from the land of the sun. And the sun, as one of our Macedonian poets said, is the oldest fire one can get warm off,” said Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia, as she addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

“I have experienced this warmth in the past few days during my official visit to the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan. Thank you once again, President Aliyev, for your warm hospitality.

The Global Baku Forum addresses the most important regional and global issues, which is especially important in the year 2025 which some expect to be a turning point. New questions arise every day, and there are still no answers to them. The world is still becoming a different place - multilateralism has given way to polarization, and political struggle. This undermines the collective security system. The UN is becoming a polarized organization. It does not produce the desired results when it is needed. Consensus is already in question. How should we live in a new stage; here the system of decisions and decisions based on the international system is collapsing. In general, we need to find answers to the questions of whether we will be able to overcome this crisis together. What can we do for the young and future generations," the president of North Macedonia said.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

