Governance must globally change - China's ex-special rep for European affairs (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Governance must globally change, China's former Special Representative for European Affairs Wu Hongbo said at the panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" within the framework of XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We are talking about a multipolar world right now. We are currently facing confusion or chaos among the multipolar worlds. The UN will soon celebrate its 80th anniversary. Everyone should look to history to see how to build the future. Should the UN continue or stop? We should not reinvent the wheel. I believe that we should preserve the effectiveness of the UN.

A multipolar world is not someone's idea or fantasy. China believes that it can be both a friend and a partner with the United States. It's just that great powers should behave like great powers.

We must restore historical justice, especially towards African countries," the former special representative noted.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

