Azerbaijani FM, China's ex-special rep view post-conflict regional situation (PHOTO) (UPD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the former special representative of China for European affairs in Azerbaijan Wu Hongbo at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In the course of the meeting, the issues arising from the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, as well as regional and international developments, were discussed.

It was noted that the Global Baku Forum is an important platform for addressing issues of concern to all of humanity, as well as for creating a more inclusive world order. The Chinese side expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing the forum at a high level.

Bayramov emphasized that the official establishment of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China last year was a particularly significant event in the history of bilateral and multilateral relations. He highlighted the need to maintain the current dynamics and expand cooperation, as well as the importance of utilizing the mechanism of political consultations for these purposes.

It was discussed that Azerbaijan and China consistently support each other on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The importance of continuing mutual support and solidarity within regional and international organizations was stressed.

Particular attention was given to the participation and contribution of the Chinese side in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which took place in Azerbaijan last year.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

