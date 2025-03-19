Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits “Six Dome”...... (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 19 March 2025 09:19 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited the Six Domes Synagogue in the Red settlement of Guba on March 18, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed about the history of the synagogue.

It was noted that the synagogue, built in 1888, is an ancient architectural monument built in the Eastern style. The part of the synagogue, which is a large prayer hall, facing the prayer wall is called the aron-kadush. The windows in the shape of a six-pointed star are made of oak. There is a prayer hall for 60 people for holding religious ceremonies.

During the Soviet period, the temple was used as a warehouse. During the years of independence, the synagogue was restored and put into operation again.

