In American national interests, strong relations with Azerbaijan are very important for this region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. So his (Trump administration – red.) second term, definitely, that's my assessment, will be much more active and much more concentrated on Americans’ national interests than his first one. In American national interests, strong relations with Azerbaijan are very important for this region, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan – as a part of the Global South, with a strong position in the Non-Aligned Movement, where we've been successful chair for four years, with our strong connections to the region of Central Asia, and capability, economic potential, energy resources, and army, which demonstrated its strength on the battlefield, not in the parades, and with the political connections – can be a very important partner for the United States,” the head of state added.