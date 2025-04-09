Western Caspian University researcher portrays ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ Azerbaijan and Pakistan are enhancing their collaboration in the areas of energy, trade, defense, and strategic partnership, Sheraz Mehmood, a researcher at the Institute of Regional Studies at the Western Caspian University, said in an interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the international forum on "Towards a New World Order" in Azerbaijan's Baku, Mehmood emphasized that relations between the two countries are strengthening across various levels, marking progress in key areas of mutual interest.

He also highlighted the significance of the ongoing forum in Baku, which has gathered leading researchers, scholars, and representatives from think tanks worldwide. The forum has provided a productive platform for discussions on global transformations and their impact on regions including the Caucasus and Central Asia, he pointed out.

Regarding the forum's visit to Khankendi, Mehmood was over the moon about the large-scale reconstruction work being rolled out by Azerbaijan in the region.

"We were impressed by what we saw—the roads, tunnels, infrastructure, and the Karabakh University, which hosted such a significant international event. This is a major victory for both the university and the region as a whole," he added.

Mehmood emphasized that a key moment of the forum was the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"The President addressed all the questions in detail, providing insights into Azerbaijan's foreign policy stance. This allowed the participants to gain a deeper understanding of the country’s foreign policy direction and its role in the region," he said.

