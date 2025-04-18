Azerbaijan's Khankendi city welcomes foreign diplomats (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 18. The organization of familiarization tours for the foreign diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan's liberated lands, as directed by President Ilham Aliyev, is ongoing, Trend reports.

More than 100 representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, who are on a visit to Khankendi, first visited Garabagh University.

Here they were met by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov and the Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov.

Over 100 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and seven international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan are taking part in the visit.

The objective of the engagement is to acclimate international diplomatic representatives with the rehabilitative and reconstructive initiatives executed in Khankendi, as well as the conducive environments established for the scholars of Garabagh University.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps got acquainted with Khankendi and were given information about the city.

Then the guests visited the Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University, where they were given information about the faculty. They listened to the music performed by the band in the concert hall of the faculty.

