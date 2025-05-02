UNDP to shut down Azerbaijan office, source confirms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has confirmed the closure of its office in Azerbaijan, a source at the UNDP told Trend.

"Herewith, I confirm the official closure of the office as of tomorrow," the source said.

Earlier, the UNDP office in Baku has declined to confirm or deny reports about the closure of its office.

According to a source within the organization, there is currently no official comment on the future of UNDP’s operations in Azerbaijan. The organization did, however, note that if an official statement is issued, it will be published on the UNDP website.

On March 3, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during a meeting with Gwi-Eop Son, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the UN Development Coordination Office, stated that from now on, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with certain UN bodies will be conducted at the level of their headquarters.

Given that Azerbaijan has transitioned from being a recipient of aid to a contributor to the global agenda, it was emphasized that cooperation with UN bodies such as UN-Habitat, the UN Environment Programme, the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and other relevant organizations will remain a priority. Further interaction with some UN bodies will take place at the level of their headquarters.