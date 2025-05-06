Cultural ties between Azerbaijan, Vietnam continue to develop and strengthen through various initiatives and projects - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Speaking about the cultural ties between our countries [Azerbaijan and Vietnam - ed.], I would like to note that they continue to develop and strengthen through various initiatives and projects, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Trend reports.

"For example, in 2024 Baku hosted the screening of the movie “Legend Makers” dedicated to the heroism of your soldiers during the Vietnam War. In the same year, the Days of Vietnam were held in our capital on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh's visit to Azerbaijan.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is implementing projects in Vietnam, including the construction of an elementary school in Ha Giang Province in 2018. In April this year, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited your country, where she met with Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, the spouse of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Ngo Phuong Ly, representatives of the creative industry, heads of the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism, as well as alumni of Vietnamese universities who had also studied in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, a certificate of financial support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was presented to the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism," said President Ilham Aliyev.