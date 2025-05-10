We expect Armenia to fulfill its obligations - Azerbaijani minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. We expect Armenia to fulfill its obligations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's position on opening transport and communication lines with the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is clear," the minister said.

The minister also commented on the mine problem.

"Since November 2020, nearly 400 mine incidents have occurred in our liberated territories. Nearly 70 people have died or been seriously injured. More than half of these explosions occurred in areas for which no mine maps have been provided," he added.

