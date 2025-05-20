King of Morocco Mohammed VI congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. King of Morocco, Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Your Excellency, dear Brother.

It is with great pleasure that I extend to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and I wish your people continued progress and prosperity.

I look forward to further strengthening the fraternal relations and mutual respect between our countries.

I am also keen to continue working together with Your Excellency to deepen and expand our cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our peoples.''