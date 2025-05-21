Informal meeting of FMs of OTS countries was held in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. An informal pre-summit meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member and observer countries took place in Budapest, Trend reports.

As part of the gathering, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts from OTS member states ahead of the organization’s informal summit.

A photo shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry shows OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev alongside the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan (Murat Nurtleu), Turkey (Hakan Fidan), Kyrgyzstan (Jeenbek Kulubayev), Azerbaijan (Jeyhun Bayramov), Uzbekistan (Bakhtiyor Saidov), and Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who represents an observer state within the organization.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is currently on a working visit to Hungary. On May 20, he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and is expected to take part in the informal OTS summit in Budapest on May 21.