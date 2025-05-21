OTS announces second meeting of interior ministers of Turkic states in Azerbaijan's Baku

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21.​ The second meeting of the interior ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is scheduled for the end of this week in Baku, the Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers within the framework of the informal summit of the organization in Budapest, Trend reports.

"Coordination between the Turkic institutions is also intensifying. Cooperation in the field of justice and law enforcement continues to develop stably and effectively. The second meeting of the interior ministers of the countries is scheduled for the end of this week in Baku," he mentioned.

Omuraliev articulated that the OTS nations have also acknowledged advancements in the domains of fiscal mobilization and sustainable development paradigms.

"In the near future, the first meeting of the Council of Central Banks of the OTS member countries and the Council on Green Financing is planned to be held in Astana, which will allow us to coordinate approaches to monetary policy, financial stability, and 'green' financing," the secretary general added.

