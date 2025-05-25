Azerbaijan values strong partnership with African nations – Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan places great importance on strengthening its partnership and friendly relations with African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev said in an address dedicated to Africa Day, Trend reports.

“Africa is the cradle of humanity, a continent united in its diversity and possessing a rich heritage that has made a significant contribution to the development of human civilization,” the Azerbaijani diplomat stated in his message shared on social media.

Rafiyev congratulated the peoples of Africa on the occasion and extended wishes for a sustainable and stable future rooted in peace and development.

“Azerbaijan highly values its partnership and friendly ties with African countries,” he emphasized.