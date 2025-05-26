President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, I have the honor to extend to you—and, through you, to the friendly people of Azerbaijan—my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

Last month, you paid a successful state visit to China, during which we jointly announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan. This important milestone has opened up new prospects and set new goals for the future development of our bilateral relations.

I attach great importance to advancing China-Azerbaijan relations and stand ready to work with you to strengthen our multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation, elevate our bilateral ties to new heights, and contribute to the development of both our countries for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you good health and continued success, and extend my wishes for lasting prosperity and strength to friendly Azerbaijan, as well as happiness and well-being to its people," the letter reads.