President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Pirshaghi shoe factory’s Lachin branch (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the Lachin branch of the Pirshaghi shoe factory on May 27, Trend reports.

The Lachin branch of the Pirshaghi shoe factory is among the businesses commencing operations within the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park. The enterprise, with a total investment value of 367,900 manats, will employ 15 people, mainly residents of Lachin. The factory is capable of producing 1,500 pairs of shoes per month for men, women, and children. Equipped with modern machinery, the factory will manufacture both sports and classic style shoes.

In addition to selling its products on the domestic market, the enterprise also plans to export its products to European countries.

A total of 46 enterprises are planned to operate in the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park. These will include furniture factories, fish farms, food industry facilities, light industry businesses, environmentally friendly processing enterprises, a scientific-research center for small ruminants, and other enterprises.

The creation of new jobs in the region, the restoration of infrastructure, and support for entrepreneurship are contributing to increased economic activity. In this regard, the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park plays a very important role.

