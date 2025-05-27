President of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s national holiday – Independence Day.

Your country is confidently moving along the path of socio-economic development and enjoys growing prestige on the international stage.

Russian-Azerbaijani relations are marked by friendship and alliance. I am confident that through joint efforts, we will be able to further strengthen our constructive bilateral cooperation and partnership interaction in international affairs. This fully serves the interests of our peoples and contributes to enhancing security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health and success, and to all citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan – peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.