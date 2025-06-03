Azerbaijan approves memorandum of understanding inked with ICAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on approving the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on a continuous monitoring mechanism within the framework of the universal inspection program in the field of ensuring aviation safety", Trend reports.

According to the document, the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Civil Aviation Organization on a continuous monitoring mechanism within the framework of the universal inspection program in the field of ensuring aviation safety", signed on August 1, 2023 in Baku and September 8, 2023 in Montreal, was approved.